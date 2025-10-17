'Miley Cyrus Of College Football': Lane Kiffin And Clay Travis Discuss Paul Finebaum, Potential U.S. Senator

Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum are on much better terms.

In an interview with OutKick founder Clay Travis , the Ole Miss Rebels football coach discussed his relationship with Finebaum, the most prominent SEC football reporter. The relationship is good now, but it hasn’t always been that way.

In 2013, Kiffin coached the USC Trojans and had a less-than-ideal stint there. As such, Finebaum insulted the coach in a brutal fashion.

"In some respects, Lane Kiffin is the Miley Cyrus of college football. He has very little talent, but we simply can’t take our eyes off him," Finebaum said .

Ouch!

Shortly after that comment (and Kiffin’s firing), the coach and Finebaum both appeared on an installment of ESPN’s College GameDay. Kiffin recalled how Finebaum was nervous about being on set with Kiffin, since his comment contributed to Kiffin’s termination with USC.

Kiffin took the opportunity to have some fun with that.

"Finebaum is scared that I’m going to be mad, maybe get physical. A couple of people in the crew were like ‘Hey, he’s really nervous.’ And I was like, I’m going to mess with him, so I acted like I was really pissed and then was like, ‘Hey Paul, its okay.’"

It's been over a decade since that happened, and now Finebaum is contemplating a run for the U.S. Senate . While Kiffin couldn’t offer a prediction on how Finebaum would do in office, he did mention that he would miss Finebaum if he left.

And he took one last jab at his old buddy at the end of that portion of the interview.

"I struggled with him for a little bit too because he was so bad with (former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick) Saban. Every time he would lose, (Finebaum) would say ‘Dynasty’s over,’" Kiffin recalled. "I was like, ‘Paul what are you talking about?...You’re just pissing him off more, and now he’s really never going to lose again. So can you stop doing that?’"

Be sure to catch the interview on Saturday Big Noon Kickoff, which will air at 10 a.m EST.