Salty Ole Miss Fans Drudge Up Some 'Damning Stories' About Soon-To-Be Ex-Coach

Things are getting ugly in Oxford as Ole Miss fans are coming at Kiffin with everything they have

When the rumors started to become reality that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was leaving Oxford for greener pastures, it was believed by many (myself included) that this thing could get UGLY.

Now that it’s all but certain Kiffin and some of his more trusted staffers are hopping on the next flight to Baton Rouge, Rebels fans are coming out of the woodwork with damning stories about their soon-to-be ex–head coach — like a scorned lover with receipts.

Before we go any further, I want to make it very clear that these are, at best, rumors, and, at worst, complete fabrications from angry Ole Miss fans.

I am not saying any of these are true, nor am I commenting on the character of Lane Kiffin; I just wanted to show everyone how hard the Oxford community is taking this latest development.

Talk about an all-time crash-out.

There are more rumors floating around various message boards, but you get the idea.

I understand Lane Kiffin is a public figure, but dragging his ex-girlfriend into this — as well as his ex-wife, Layla — is far from fair game.

This is pretty nasty stuff from Ole Miss fans, and, as I said above, we aren’t even sure if these X and message-board tales are true.

What’s sad to see is how quickly Rebels fans have turned on Lane Kiffin.

Six weeks ago, I was laughed at for even suggesting that Kiffin would leave Oxford.

"Why would he ever go anywhere else? He has everything he needs right here."

Now, the veil has been lifted, and the Ole Miss fanbase has turned their cannons inward, attacking a man they once revered as their greatest coach.

Kiffin's erratic behavior on social media and flirtations with other schools like Florida and LSU don't change the fact that he has left the Rebels in a far better position than he found them in.

Instead of drudging up nasty rumors and telling tales out of school, fans should be thanking him for taking Ole Miss to their first ever playoff appearance and getting them to within a stone's throw of the SEC Championship game.

Take it from me, Rebels fans, cherish the guy while he's there.

I foolishly thought Florida could reload after Urban Meyer stepped down, and we've spent the past 15 years chasing that high.

You don't know what you got ‘til it’s gone, and Ole Miss is about to experience that adage firsthand.