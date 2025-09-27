Lane Kiffin, Noted Master Troller, Puts Brian Kelly On Blast After Win Over LSU

If I were a college football coach, the last thing I would want to do is give Ole Miss Rebels skipper Lane Kiffin bulletin board material that could come back to bite me.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly did that, and man is he reaping the consequences of opening his big mouth.

The Tigers and Rebels faced off on Saturday in the latest edition of the Magnolia Bowl. Despite committing an uncanny amount of penalties , Ole Miss emerged victorious 24-19 to hand LSU its first loss of the season.

Ahead of the game, Kelly felt insanely confident that he would get the win in Oxford, so much so that he said this on "the Brian Kelly Show" on Thursday:

"We’re looking forward to it. We’re going to keep that Magnolia trophy right here in Baton Rouge right where it deserves to be and our guys are excited for the opportunity."

Well, we all know how that we turned out.

Ahead of the matchup, Kiffin saw that and put it on his team scouting report (you can bet that lit a fire under his skin). So after the hard-fought victory on Saturday, Kiffin made time to remind Kelly of the quote.

There is no better troll in the coaching sphere in American sports .

I’m sure most of America is thanking Kiffin for this troll. Kelly is one of the most unlikeable coaches in the sport, and he just oozes arrogance on the regular. That quote from Thursday was the latest example of that, and Kiffin let him hear about when he settled everything on the field.

Kiffin cooked at Vaught Hemingway Stadium and on X.