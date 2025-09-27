LSU-Ole Miss Trying To Set The First Half Penalty Record With Sloppy Showdown

These past 24 hours of college football as well as the upcoming evening window have reminded me how much I love this sport.

It has been nothing but wall-to-wall action pretty much since Florida State and Virginia kicked off last night around dinner time.

On paper, this Ole Miss and LSU matchup has everything a rabid college football fan.

You have two of the premier coaches in the SEC going head-to-head in a top 15 showdown in Oxford, so conventional wisdom would say this is one of the most entertaining games on an otherwise historic slate.

The refs didn't get the memo, apparently, as Vaught Hemingway Stadium turned into a laundromat filled with yellow handkerchiefs and irate college football fans.

Between the two of them, the Rebels and Tigers have accounted for 16 penalties and 173 yards.

That would be a disgusting amount of infractions for an entire game, but this one hasn't even reached halftime yet and the referees have decided to leave their mark on this contest.

Social media was none too pleased with the frequency of the calls in the first half of this game, so they decided to voice their displeasure on everyone's favorite public forum.

You tell 'em, guys!

No zebras are going to ruin our perfect college football Saturday.

I've got the house to myself today and if the second half of this game is anything like the first half with regard to penalties, I might have to file a grievance with the referees' union.

I looked it up and apparently the NCAA record for penalties in a game is 36 and that happened back in 1986.

We are a little less than halfway there, so maybe if the third quarter turns into a flag fest, we can all find another reason to watch.

Nothing like a record-setting afternoon in the Magnolia State to get the blood flowing, right?