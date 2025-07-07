Ladies And Gentlemen, Lane Kiffin Is At It Again

The Ole Miss head coach is once again going after one of his fellow SEC coaches on X.

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is no stranger to trolling fellow coaches within his conference.

After Kiffin burst onto the Southeastern Conference scene with Tennessee in 2009, he went right at the alpha dog of the time, Florida's Urban Meyer, claiming he was going to be "singing Rocky Top all night long in the Swamp" after beating the Gators in Gainesville.

Though the Vols would eventually lose that game in Kiffin's lone year in Knoxville, it signified the birth of Lane Kiffin's trolling nature.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Kiffin, now heading into his sixth season in Oxford, has gotten a little more subtle in his approach to the art of trolling.

Though he has had his moments of blatant public jabbing, like his recent podcast appearance with Theo Von where he and the mullet-clad comedian took turns dumping on LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his "questionable" recruiting tactics, most of his damage is done on social media.

And I must say, as a fan of Kiffin's troll game, this latest one is a masterpiece.

This may require a bit of backstory to fully appreciate, so indulge me for a moment.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze recently found himself in some hot water with the Tigers' fanbase for his lackluster recruiting efforts, so much so that even Golf Digest released an article discussing Freeze's propensity to hit the links in lieu of hitting the recruiting trail.

So, of course, Kiffin, being the chronically online coach he is, decided to throw a nice little subtle jab at his intraconference rival with a repost of Freeze's Ryder Cup picture on X, praising his golf game for being "on fire."

What makes this troll even more diabolical is the fact that the original post from Freeze is dated May 19 of this year, meaning Kiffin had to go back more than a month and a half ago to find the post in question.

Now THAT is attention to detail!

Is it any wonder Kiffin is one of the best playcallers in the game? Just look at that recall!

I have to say, as a Florida fan, if things don't work out with Billy Napier, I wouldn't mind having Kiffin roaming the sidelines at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

His game reminds me of Steve Spurrier just as much on the field as it does off of it.

Unfortunately, Ole Miss and Auburn don't play each other in 2025, so we won't get to see this one-sided war of words get settled on the field until at least 2026 at the earliest, depending on how the SEC schedule shapes up.

Who knows, if things in 2025 go the way they have for Auburn these past few seasons, Freeze's golf game may actually be "on fire" by then.