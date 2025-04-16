LSU Football Coach Brutally Roasted With Strip Club Joke: WATCH

Lane Kiffin and Theo Von dunked all over Brian Kelly's idiotic recruiting videos.

The LSU head coach got off to an….interesting start in Baton Rouge. He embarrassingly appeared to fake a southern accent, but that wasn't what really got him roasted.

Kelly seemed to think it was a good idea to film videos of himself dancing with recruits. It was beyond cringe.

I have no idea who told the LSU coach it was a good idea, but they clearly lied to him.

Lane Kiffin and Theo Von mock Brian Kelly's dancing videos.

You're definitely not alone if you found Kelly's videos awkward and completely unnecessary. Theo Von hosted Lane Kiffin on his podcast, and the two took some time to mock the dumb recruiting shtick.

"I thought this was for a strip club to be honest with you," Von joked when reminiscing on the old videos.

"Do you realize you are kinda grinding on the dude," the Ole Miss coach added while twisting the knife deeper into Kelly.

You can watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Theo Von to perfectly sum up Brian Kelly's shenanigans by comparing them to an ad for a strip club.

That's why he's one of the best men in comedy, and he's also not exactly wrong. Kelly's dancing shtick was beyond weird.

It was simply cringe, and we all know you never want to go full cringe. Yet, that's what Kelly did, and he's been the butt of money jokes ever since.

Kelly's also been a bit of a disappointment with the Tigers. He's 29-11 in three seasons in Baton Rouge, and went 9-4 in 2024. Most teams would be happy with that record. LSU fans are not. He's definitely not hoisted up as a savior or hero. Maybe all he needs is just a few more strange recruiting videos!

What do you think about Kiffin and Von's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.