Lane Kiffin Mocks New Miami QB Carson Beck's Rumored NIL Deal

It appears we've officially entered the era of mocking ridiculous NIL deals for college football players. About time! This thing has predictably spiraled out of control, and it's time to pump the brakes just a bit as we head into the 2025 season.

Last weekend, it was the Nico lamaleava situation at Tennessee. For those who missed it – and I don't know how you could've given it's all anyone talked about for days – Nico essentially dared the Vols to not raise his salary to $4 million (!!!), and they called his bluff.

Now, he's making peanuts (allegedly) out at UCLA, and the whole thing has backfired in spectacular fashion. Not great!

Enter Lane Kiffin, who poured gasoline on the fire this week by stuffing new Miami QB Carson Beck in a locker mere months after leaving Georgia for … more money!

"Miami gave him $4.3 million? … Did they watch his game against us?"

Lane Kiffin doesn't hold back

Whoaaaaaaaa Nellie! Yes! Unfiltered Lane Kiffin is the best Lane Kiffin. It's the only Lane Kiffin we want, frankly. Nobody in college football stirs the pot quite like Lane, and this is peak stuff right here.

Beck was a two-year starter at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs win a lot of football games, and, generally, was a good quarterback.

Good. Not great. Not anywhere close to it.

Anyway, that didn't stop the University of Miami from throwing the BAG at Beck over the offseason … allegedly.

Frankly, I'm not sure if it's ever been confirmed what Miami is giving Beck. Some say it's $4 million. Not sure if that's true or not.

Front Office Sports, meanwhile, reported in January that Beck had secured close $10 million in NIL deals over the past 12 months. Wild stuff, right?

Well, it all led to last week's Tennessee drama with lamaleava. He reportedly held out of Tennessee's spring practice for more money, and Josh Heupel told him to hit the road.

Clearly, college coaches are nearing a boiling point with this stuff. I don't blame them, either. Whether he wants to admit it or not, NIL drove Nick Saban to an early(ish) retirement.

Hopefully, for our sake, it doesn't do the same to Lane!

PS: that Georgia-Ole Miss game he's talking about …