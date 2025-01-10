Carson Beck Transferring To Miami, As His College Career Will Continue For One More Season

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has committed to Miami, after initially declaring for the NFL Draft. He entered the transfer portal in the past 48 hours looking for a new home.

After listening to feedback from those in the NFL, and discussing his future, it made sense for him to return to college for one more season.

The news might come as a shock to some, but this is actually a very smart move for the former Bulldogs quarterback. After undergoing surgery to repair a UCL injury suffered during the SEC Championship game against Texas, the former Bulldogs QB is looking toward a potential new home next season in college football.

Now, with Miami willing to pay a good amount of money to replace Cam Ward in 2025, Carson Beck will take over a Hurricanes' offense that is hoping to continue this run of explosive plays. The one thing that did hurt Georgia this past season was the wide receiver position, which should not be a problem at Miami.

This decision to enter the transfer portal did not just come overnight, as there were numerous teams that have reached out to Beck over the past two weeks to gauge his interest in returning for another year of college ball.

As you can tell by the timing, it didn’t take long for Carson Beck to make his decision, especially with the amount of money Miami was offering.

While he passed for 28 touchdowns, he did throw twelve interceptions this season, and some of them came at very costly times for Georgia.

Now, he gets the opportunity to put up the type of offensive numbers that we saw in 2023, with a different coaching staff. Will this work out? That question will be answered, especially coming off surgery for a UCL injury.

While he won't be able to throw the football until late spring, being part of the Miami program as they start winter workouts is key. Most folks did not expect this decision to take very long.

Just a few days after he made his intentions known, Carson Beck is headed to Miami.