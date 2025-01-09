Carson Beck Planning To Enter Transfer Portal, After Declaring For NFL Draft. He's About To Get Paid

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has reportedly decided to also enter the college football transfer portal, after recently declaring for the NFL Draft. 

The news might come as a shock to some, but this is actually a very smart move for the former Bulldogs quarterback. After undergoing surgery to repair a UCL injury suffered during the SEC Championship game against Texas, the former Bulldogs QB is looking toward a potential new home next season in college football. 

Now, he will undoubtedly be the highest-rated quarterback in the transfer portal market that has truly lacked star power at the position. The decision to declare for the NFL Draft felt rushed at the time, especially for a player coming off a UCL injury in his elbow. 

This decision to enter the transfer portal did not just come overnight, as there have been numerous teams that have reached out to Beck over the past two weeks to gauge his interest in returning for another year of college ball. 

There's also the fact that he did not live up to expectations when it came to a first round quarterback for the upcoming NFL Draft. While he flashed at times, there is still work to be done, and another year of college football could do the trick. 

While he passed for 28 touchdowns, he did throw twelve interceptions this season, and some of them came at very costly times for Georgia. 

Carson Beck Will Be A Highly Paid Quarterback From Transfer Portal

After his UCL surgery, Beck immediately started rehab for his injured elbow, and even though it's early on, doctors expect him to be ready for the 2025 season. 

The question now becomes which teams in college football need a quarterback next season, who will come with a hefty price tag. He will demand a one-year contract for what could be a record-breaking amount of money for transfer portal quarterbacks. 

While he could certainly change his mind once again, Beck's camp did not put this out if he did not have a pretty nice offer on the table from a few different teams next season. The one team to keep a very close eye on is Miami, who is looking for a replacement for Cam Ward, though his camp will continue to field offers. 

It also helps that Beck has a girlfriend who plays for the Hurricanes. 

Just when you thought Carson Beck was done with college football, he was actually just done with football at Georgia. 

