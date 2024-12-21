Lane Kiffin Mocks Indiana For Pathetic Performance Against Notre Dame

Like all of us, Lane Kiffin was miserable watching Indiana throw up all over itself in Friday's college football playoff opener against Notre Dame.

Unlike all of us, though, Lane had the power to save the country from it. And he didn't. Instead, Ole Miss shit the bed the final month of the season, and missed the dance. Sad.

I love Ole Miss. I love Lane. They made me a ton of money this year. Watching Jaxson Dart play last night instead of a stinky Indiana team would've been a pleasure. We all would've been better off for it.

But, the Rebels didn't make it because they lost to Kentucky and Florida. The second one, I can deal with, because the Gators might be good again. But Kentucky? Come on, coach.

Anyway, Lane was quick to point out how miserable the game was on social media, and … it got the folks TALKING:

Lane Kiffin is right, but also needs to sit it out

I'm pretty sure that would be Kiffin's most viral tweet, which is saying a lot because the man is a social media vet.

Nearly 20,000 likes, over 2,500 retweets. Nearly 3,000 (!!!) comments. Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Lane has America FIRED UP on this college football/NFL Saturday.

Now, unfortunately for Kiffin, most of the comments point out what I already have – that Ole Miss shouldn't lose to Kentucky and still get to bitch and moan about not getting into the playoffs. Same with Alabama. Remember when their AD was crying on Twitter a few weeks ago?

Hey, Bama – you lost to Vanderbilt and the worst Oklahoma team of my lifetime. You don't get to bitch.

Same with the Rebels. Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart controlled everything, and they pooped on themselves. Believe me, I wanted them in. I'd imagine they'd beat Indiana like a drum. Don't know if they would've beat Notre Dame in South Bend, but they probably don't lose by a billion and punt the ball away from midfield down three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

But, they weren't there. Instead, they lost to Kentucky at the end of the year, and then Florida, and missed the show.

Oh well. You live and you learn.