Lane Kiffin Brutally Roasted After Pathetic Complaints: WATCH

Lane Kiffin is getting ruthlessly dragged on social media.

The Ole Miss football coach has been doing a lot of complaining after it became clear the Rebels aren't going to make the College Football Playoff with a 9-3 record.

His team is currently ranked 13th in the CFP rankings, and that's just not going to be enough to find a spot in the postseason.

Instead of explaining why his team lost to an atrocious Kentucky squad and an average at best Florida team, Kiffin has done a lot of jawing taking shots at other conferences.

Lane Kiffin savagely roasted.

He did again this week when claiming the SEC and top Big Ten teams are essentially in "different leagues" from the rest of the country.

You can watch his comments below.

Well, the internet wasted no time before pulling out some knives and destroying Kiffin for being a whiner and complainer.

Well, the internet wasted no time before pulling out some knives and destroying Kiffin for being a whiner and complainer.

It's actually been wild to watch Kiffin's transformation into a massive whiner over the past couple weeks, and I say that as someone who likes the Ole Miss coach.

Don't get in front of a mic and start trashing other conferences when the Rebels *LOST TO A KENTUCKY TEAM THAT WENT 4-8.*

That's not on the ACC, Big 12 or any other conference. That's one 100% on Lane Kiffin and his team. Accept some responsibility like an adult.

On the other hand, watching Kiffin get roasted over and over again has become very entertaining. At least there are some positives to come out of his whining.