Lane Kiffin Savagely Roasted After Desperate Comments

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is getting cooked after some comments about rival conferences.

The Rebels are 8-3 and have a Friday afternoon game against Mississippi State to close out the regular season.

The team's playoff hopes are pretty much dead after Kiffin and his squad were shocked by Florida on the road last weekend.

Ole Miss is unlikely to make the College Football Playoff after losing to Florida. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin roasted after calling out the Big 12 and ACC.

Kiffin had some thoughts after the Rebels fell to 14th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and he took aim at the Big 12 and ACC.

"It’s ridiculous, the difference of playing in the SEC and the ACC and Big 12. To see these rankings – I’m not even doing the Ole Miss homer thing. To think that you’re looking at schools and you’re talking about, like, Clemson’s schedule and who they played over Alabama. It’s stupid. … I’m not gonna name them. Take some of those teams that are up there that haven’t played anybody and put them down in the SEC, they’re .500 teams," Kiffin said earlier in the week.

Well, that went over about as well as you'd expect. People had plenty to say in response. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

There's actually a shockingly simple solution that would have made sure Lane Kiffin and his team weren't in this position to begin with:

Don't lose at home to a terrible Kentucky team or on the road to an average Florida team.

Ole Miss' other loss is to currently unranked 7-4 LSU. Yet, Lane Kiffin is out here calling out the ACC and Big 12.

The Rebels didn't lose to a single team that is a legit playoff contender. The team lost to three teams that won't come close to sniffing the CFP. That's not the ACC or Big 12's fault.

That's Lane Kiffin and his team's fault.

Lane Kiffin roasted for dumb comments as Ole Miss holds out hope for a playoff spot. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kiffin should not come off as desperate and sad after losing winnable games. It comes off as very weak. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

