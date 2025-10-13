Lane Kiffin Just Eviscerated Kirby Smart In His Monday Press Conference

Saturday can't get here soon enough.

Ladies and gentlemen, the war of words between Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has begun in earnest, and it looks like Kiffin has cast the first stone.

I've apparently been in a big "press conference mood" Monday, but this Kiffin presser is infinitely more entertaining for me to talk about than the Billy Napier one from earlier.

It was admittedly a bizarre question from the reporter, but when asked whether he or Smart burns more calories while on the sideline, Kiffin had a hilarious response.

On second thought, I'm almost inclined to think that the reporter in question was a plant, because he could not have teed Kiffin up any better with that question.

Of course, it was all in good fun, as Kiffin and Smart are reportedly good friends and even have a text thread going off the field, but you have to admit that was a rather savage response from one head coach to another just five days before the two are supposed to play each other.

This should come as a surprise to no one, though, since Lane Kiffin is a master in the art of trolling.

And if we are grading Kiffin quotes, I have to give this one a rock-solid ten out of ten.

This one would bring a tear to Steve Spurrier's eye.

I would say the fine folks on X would agree with my assessment of his performance, as well.

I hate to be that guy, but since I mentioned Spurrier, this feels like Kiffin's latest audition to be the next Florida Gators head coach.

Let's go down the checklist, shall we?

Offensive mastermind? Check.

Quippy press conferences? Big check.

Wears a visor? You know it.

And now he's taking pot shots at Georgia? Get this man on the first flight to Gainesville, please!

In all seriousness, Saturday's showdown between the Rebels and the Bulldogs should be appointment television.

Come for the top-ten tussle for SEC supremacy. Stay for the potential postgame handshake fireworks.