Breaking Down Billy Napier's Disaster Of A Monday Press Conference

This man could write a book on how to alienate a fanbase.

Things aren't going well for Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier right now.

If reading that sentence made you feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog's Day, just imagine how all the long-suffering Gator fans are feeling right now.

Instead of locking Napier in a bunker and shielding him from the public, Joe Biden style, the athletic association at Florida decided to parade their battered head coach around at his Monday press conference as their rabid supporters looked on with the taste of blood on their tongues.

It went about as well as you would have expected it to, so let's break down some of the "highlights" from the weekly presser of a lame duck head coach.

"Fire Billy Napier"

It's no secret that Billy Napier's days in Gainesville are numbered, but just in case the football program and university athletic association weren't aware, hundreds of fans decided to remind them on the live stream of Napier's weekly presser.

Look at all that support.

I am absolutely floored they didn't disable the comments, but I'm glad they didn't, because we got to see this gem of a screenshot.

Blasé Billy Is Now 0-14 Against Ranked Teams On The Road

With his loss to Texas A&M, Billy Napier fell to 0-14 against ranked teams on the road.

That is an almost unfathomable level of incompetence, so, of course, it was expected he would be asked about it this afternoon.

Napier had plenty of time to prepare for this question and get coached up on it, and here's the response he barfed out.

"Let's not overanalyze this."

Incredible.

You almost have to try to possess that lack of self awareness.

Learn To Finish… And Start

Napier remarked that he and his team needed to learn how to finish, but I'd argue they need to do a lot more than that.

Sure, the Gators scored 14 points in the first quarter against the Aggies on Saturday, but over the final three frames of play, they could only muster a field goal.

Maybe Napier is just equating "finishing" with the final 45 minutes of the game.

Yeah, I'm sure that's it.

"He's (AD Scott Stricklin) A Great Teammate"

Not to be the only one to stand up there and take the heat, Napier made sure to let everyone know he's not alone in his incompetence.

Let's not forget, the only reason Napier is still employed is that Florida AD Scott Stricklin chooses to keep him on the payroll.

"A chance to catch up," huh?

I'd love to be a fly on the wall in one of those meetings.

"Great job almost beating another team that's similar in talent to us, Billy! You're almost as good as James Franklin! You'll get there one day!"

Napier is on borrowed time, and this afternoon's disaster class is just another reminder that he may soon be just another name on the coaching carousel.