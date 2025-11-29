The Lane Kiffin Disaster Scenario We May Not Have Considered

This would be the cherry on top of an all-time coaching carousel.

Barring some sort of last second catastrophe, conventional wisdom says Lane Kiffin will be an LSU Tiger by Sunday morning.

While this sordid saga took many twists and turns, it is believed that it may be finally coming to a close.

Although there is a certain "doomsday scenario" that next to no one is talking about that could set off the ultimate domino effect in this already-insane coaching carousel.

Follow me here: I talked about the potential for an Auburn upset win over Alabama earlier in the week. What if that were to come to fruition?

Sure, the Crimson Tide would more than likely be left out of the College Football Playoff, but how does that affect LSU's coaching search?

It's no secret Bama fans and brass alike are used to and obsessed with winning at the highest level, and they were none too pleased to be left out of last year's big dance.

Were they to miss the postseason party again, the powers that be might make a move to relieve coach Kalen DeBoer of his duties.

The move could be mutual as well, as it's not inconceivable that DeBoer, a guy with ties to the West Coast, could be miserable in the Deep South.

Speaking of the West Coast, perhaps USC and Lincoln Riley are ready for a mutual parting of ways (despite his protests to the contrary), leaving Los Angeles as an open landing spot for DeBoer to make his triumphant return out west.

So where does that leave Kiffin in all of this?

With the Alabama job now up for grabs, I believe Kiffin would have some soul-searching to do, and would likely take his talents to Tuscaloosa.

It's more of an open secret in the college football world that Kiffin has always wanted this job, with a few keen observers going through my exact scenario on X.

If this disaster scenario plays out, where does that leave LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss.

With Riley leaving USC in this alternate timeline, he could choose between the Gators or Tigers, with the former having vetted him as a backup plan in case Kiffin fell through.

Ole Miss would likely end up with Jon Summral, a guy pretty high up on their wishlist in the wake of their current coach's departure.

This is all hypothetical, obviously, but it is a possibility, and, to my knowledge, Kiffin hasn't signed on the dotted line with LSU.

All that is to say, if you're a Tigers fan and you've grown attached to the idea of Lane Kiffin roaming the sidelines of Death Valley, you may want to let out a "Roll Tide" or two this afternoon.