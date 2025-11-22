All Of The Ingredients Are There For Iron Bowl Upset Next Week

As the Alabama Crimson Tide finished their beatdown of an inferior opponent earlier today, the fans' eyes likely shifted to their last game of the season next week.

It's a showdown that needs no introduction: The Iron Bowl.

Auburn and Alabama will do battle for state supremacy as they have done since 1893, but with a game like this between two programs like this, there is usually way more on the line.

The 2025 edition of the Iron Bowl is no different, featuring a "win-and-you're-in" scenario for the Tide.

All they have to do to make it to the College Football Playoff is beat their beleaguered, coachless in-state rival and they will be in the big dance.

If only it were that simple.

For starters, this game is being played at Auburn's friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Jordan-Hare is an absolute house of horrors for any team, but it's been a particular nightmare for the Crimson Tide since the start of the 2010s.

Even when Bama is the much better team and should roll through The Plains with a victory, the wins haven't come easily.

All that is to say, just based on the geography of this one as well as the stakes, don't be surprised if the Iron Bowl comes down to a final possession despite the relative gap in talent.

Speaking of talent, the Tigers might have found their secret weapon to unlock their offense and shred the Crimson Tide D.

Meet freshman quarterback Deuce Knight.

His first play from scrimmage was this dazzling 75-yard run for a touchdown, and although it was against Mercer, you can tell he's going to be an absolute menace next week against the Tigers' arch rival.

We all know Bama has a history of struggling to contain dual-threat quarterbacks, and Auburn had a few back in the day that gave the Tide fits, including Nick Marshall and a guy by the name of Cam Newton.

I know Bama fans are starting to piece this all together, just as I have.

Unheralded Auburn team? Check.

All the expectations resting on the Alabama sidelines? Check.

The game is taking place at Jordan-Hare? You bet.

To top it all off, Auburn is unleashing its freak athlete of a quarterback on an unsuspecting Bama defense?

This game may be a week away, but I can guarantee you the Crimson Tide faithful are already starting to sweat.

Their College Football Playoff lives depend on it, and history isn't exactly on their side.