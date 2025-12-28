Lane Kiffin Couldn't Be Bothered To Stick Around For The End Of LSU's Bowl Game

Things have been going less than swimmingly lately for Oxford's public enemy number one and new LSU Tigers head coach, Lane Kiffin.

First you had the drama with his departure from Ole Miss, including tales of being run off the road on the way to the airport and Rebels fans airing their former coach's alleged dirty laundry.

Then there was "Shopping Bag Gate," where Kiffin refused to spend the extra $1.75 to buy some reusable grocery bags, which also got me plenty of hate mail for writing, but I stand by what I said.

I haven't even mentioned how basically his entire offensive line at LSU hit the portal the minute his plane touched down in Baton Rouge, but Tiger fans may push back on that one a bit since their O-line was putrid in 2025.

I'm sure all this negative publicity is keeping Kiffin up at night, so to help combat that, the Tigers' head coach decided to make an appearance on ESPN during LSU's bowl game against Houston just to show face and maybe show people that he's dedicated to his new program.

The only problem with that is he was spotted leaving the game shortly after his on-air hit, and well before the game had ended.

Damn, Lane! Couldn't even stick around to sing the fight song afterward, huh?

I know traffic is a real son of a gun in the greater Houston area, but come on now!

I also find it funny that this man bitched and moaned about Ole Miss fans leaving early and not showing up to big games only to dip early at LSU's bowl game.

Truly ironic.

As you would expect, people roasted the ever-loving crap out of Kiffin for both his early exit and his weird ass coat he was wearing during the broadcast.

As a massive Sopranos fan, I approve these messages, but I digress.

Let me say this: Lane Kiffin will be an absolute killer at LSU. There is no way the Tigers won't at least be a perennial contender in the College Football Playoff, but as far as the PR side of the job has gone, the man is getting failing marks at every turn.

None of that will matter once the games are played, but I'm sure Ole Miss fans are smiling from ear to ear watching their old flame make a complete ass out of himself.

In the end, though, no one in Baton Rouge will care, especially if Kiffin can deliver a championship like many others (myself included) think he will.

Winners get remembered the way they want to. That's the name of the game in college football, love it or leave it.