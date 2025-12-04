Mississippi Authorities Humiliate Lane Kiffin With Skit After Coach Claims Fan Tried Running Him Off Road

Given the truly unprecedented circumstances involved with Lane Kiffin's exit from Ole Miss, some of the details, or in this case, allegations, were easy to miss. You had statements and interviews from Kiffin saying one thing, Ole Miss putting out its version of the story, players calling Kiffin a liar, but also a claim made by the new LSU head coach that he was almost run off the road by an angry Rebel fan on his way out of Oxford.

During his introductory press conference in Baton Rouge on Monday, Kiffin claimed that an Ole Miss fan tried running him off the road while he was driving with his son Knox to board a private jet at the Oxford airport. While Kiffin's allegation may have been tongue-in-cheek, it's a serious claim to make, and one that isn't exactly difficult to imagine given that we're talking about an SEC football program and its very angry fanbase.

Bailey Holloway, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, told Mississippi Today that Kiffin was escorted to the airport by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Holloway also noted that there is no record of a car trying to push Kiffin's off the road. When asked about the road rage allegation, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter insinuated Kiffin was not being truthful.

The Mississippi DPS, however, didn't just leave things by putting out a statement debunking Kiffin's claim; it decided to have some fun with the situation as well.

Sean Tindell, the DPS commissioner, shared a satirical video about the situation, making fun of Kiffin and Juice Kiffin, which may or may not actually be Lane's dog.

Before getting into a vehicle, Tindell hands over the dog in the video and says, "Sorry, this is not even my dog" before tossing his visor aside.

The DPS X account had plenty of fun with the Kiffin situation before he ultimately bolted Oxford, and even put out a BOLO hoping to get answers from the now-former Ole Miss head coach.

Kiffin's claim that he was nearly run off the road on the way to the airport isn't the only time his name and job status have involved an airline space. He was fired as the head coach at USC on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport in 2013.