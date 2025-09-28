Lane Kiffin Continues Revenge Tour With Savage Takedown Of LSU LB Whit Weeks

Is anyone having a better weekend than Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin?

His Rebels just got done taking down the fourth-ranked LSU Tigers in "The Grove" with a backup quarterback from Ferris State, and if he's being honest with you, that might not have even been the most satisfying part of Kiffin's Saturday night.

Anyone who watches even a little college football knows Kiffin is a master troll among the head coaching ranks, so it should come as a surprise to no one that he fired a couple off in the wake of last night's win.

First, there was his troll-job of LSU head coach and budding rival, Brian Kelly, on his X account.

After taking down Kelly, Kiffin had to turn his eyes to LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.

To fill you in if you aren't already aware, Weeks and Kiffin's daughter, Landry, made a very public declaration of courtship earlier this week that had many speculating what Lane's response would be.

Of course, the Ole Miss head coach couldn't help but notice, and you had better believe the minute the game clock in Oxford hit triple zero, Kiffin had his responses locked and loaded.

During his postgame interview on the field, Kiffin, took a sly dig at the LSU standout with comments about the over, hearkening back to an exchange on X from earlier in the week.

Look at that wry smile!

Lane didn't stop there either.

When video of Weeks puking on the field during one of Ole Miss's drives earlier in the game was making the rounds on social media, many jokingly asked what Landry Kiffin did to him that had him feeling so sick.

Her father's one word response after the game on X was the final mic drop on one of the most drama-filled Magnolia Bowls in recent memory.

Lane Kiffin, ladies and gentlemen.

Selfishly, I hope the man makes his way south to coach my Florida Gators, but I have to say I wouldn't mind seeing him stay in Oxford.

He's carved out a role as a master troll in addition to being a damn good football coach.

And if he does decide to stay at Ole Miss, I think I speak for all of us when I say I'm already looking forward to next year's Magnolia Bowl.