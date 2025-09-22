Lane Kiffin's Daughter Gets Comfortable With LSU Linebacker Whit Weeks Ahead Of Huge Game

Is Landry Kiffin just playing mind games with LSU by hanging out with stud linebacker Whit Weeks?

If you want intense SEC drama, look no further than the LSU-Ole Miss game where Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, appears to be dating an LSU linebacker.

In what will go down as the story of the week in the SEC — yes, even bigger than Bruce Pearl retiring — Landry Kiffin posted a photo today on Instagram showing her enjoying time on the lap of none other than Whit Weeks, LSU's stud linebacker.

Guess who's coming to Oxford, MS this week?

That's right, Weeks and the LSU Tigers. THIS IS the SEC I've always loved.

The rival linebacker is (most likely) dating the Ole Miss head coach's daughter. Both teams 4-0. College football playoff aspirations. Late September college football partying in the Grove. Emotions at an all-time high.

THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL.

"Happy :)," Lane Kiffin's daughter wrote on Instagram.

"Nice dude," Weeks replied in the mentions.

Then, Weeks shared the photo on his Instagram Story with the Ole Miss head coach's daughter happily in his lap.

As someone who has been covering SEC drama since 2007, this one is right up there with AJ McCarron's mom turning into a star, and Bobby Petrino's motorcycle accident where there might've been a mistress on the hog.

These are the stories that fuel the SEC for decades to come.

Is Landry Kiffin playing mind games with LSU's stud linebacker? Was she sent into enemy territory like a Chinese spy trying to get secrets from California poon slayer Eric Swalwell?

Is Lane Kiffin playing chess, not checkers here?

Is Whit Weeks compromised?

Buckle the hell up.