Lane Kiffin Angers The Mob With Overnight Donald Trump Post

What were you doing around midnight this morning? Or is it "last night?" I've never quite known how that one works, technically.

Here's what I do know: Lane Kiffin was in his kitchen, deeeeeep in his recipe book, stirring the POT. Love him or hate him – and I'm the ladder after his antics last fall – you can't deny that he's an absolute #content machine.

And what I need on slow, non-college football Saturdays this time of year is #content machines. So, thanks, Lane.

Hat's off to you!

The mob isn't happy with Lane Kiffin!

"Make Baton Rouge Great." What a hat. Posted with absolutely no context, other than tagging Donald Trump in the post. Amazing.

Swing big in the age of NIL, boys and girls. And this is Lane Kiffin swinging big. And, of course, angering the MOB along the way.

And buddy, they had their pitchforks out after this one:

I mean, my God. These people are just nuts. NUTS. "You're gonna lose some recruits off this one, bud." Hilarious.

No he's not. The Libs don't get it. They STILL don't get it. Amazing.

College football players love Trump. Gen-Z, by and large, loves Trump. It's the age group, in my opinion, that really won him the election last year. They used to be full of Libs. Trust me, I remember. I was in school during the Obama years. Insufferable.

But not in 2024. They swung, big time. And you saw it play out on college football fields across the country. Remember the Trump dance after touchdowns? Football players, both college and pro, were doing it.

So no, guy, I don't think Lane Kiffin posting a "Make Baton Rouge Great" hat is gonna cost him the next five-star. Especially at LSU. Come on. You think the SEC is just packed with Kamala voters? I'd venture to say I can count them all on one hand. I may not even need all five fingers.

This is Lane Kiffin stirring the pot – possibly taking a shot at Brian Kelly – and pumping out some A+ content along the way.

Classic Lane. Textbook stuff, really.