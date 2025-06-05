Lane Kiffin Doesn’t Owe Players An Apology For 'Gulf Of America' Tweet

No, Lane Kiffin shouldn’t issue an apology to his players over 'Gulf Of America' post.

No, Lane Kiffin does not owe his football players at Ole Miss an apology for tweeting out a picture of the ocean and a caption that said ‘Gulf of America,' while tagging Donald Trump.

In case you were wondering what I am referring to, look no further than an article written about the Ole Miss coach on Thursday, which called for him to issue an apology to the players on his team for tagging President Donald Trump in a post on social media, where he was originally discussing ‘The Gulf’ while at SEC Spring meetings.

This is what it has come to. The head coach at Ole Miss is supposed to apologize for making a joke on social media when he was responding to a message that praised him for calling the ‘ocean,' what it actually is for us southern folks: The Gulf.

The fact that I have to sit here and explain this situation is even worse, but that is what happens when someone decides to turn a joke from Lane Kiffin into a story about how African American athletes should not attend Ole Miss because the head coach put out a social media post making light of the now former ‘Gulf of Mexico.'

"And while his whimsical approach is sometimes a welcome departure from the norm, I think Kiffin’s most recent attempt at amusing his nearly 720,000 followers on X crossed a line," a story in The Ringer' mentioned. "And I hope enough of the nation’s top college football recruits and their families are paying attention. I’m talking to the Black ones in particular."

Please explain to me how a head coach, whose football team is predominately made up of African American players, is somehow being characterized as taking some type of shot towards the community.

So, Lane Kiffin deciding to put out a tweet that tags the President is now somehow racist? I'm only asking, because I truly have no idea how this translates. He's also asked to explain why he decided to post the tweet.

This is also a writer who seems to care more about the ‘Gulf of America,' than what's going on in women's sports right now across the country. You can find the post if you'd like.

The site then decided to give a full breakdown of past problems at Ole Miss regarding racism, which have nothing to do with the football coach. Again, we're not getting into the history of the school or state.

All of this pertains to Lane Kiffin posting a harmless tweet, which was a joke that came about from an appearance on the Paul Finebaun show.

Oh, and to make this even crazier, the writer decided to somehow tie Lane Kiffin and Joe Paterno into the opening paragraph.

"Plus, to be honest, being like Joe Paterno seemed really boring," the article states.

Just when I thought I'd seen it all, a random Thursday brought about this interesting take.