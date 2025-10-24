Was Landry Kiffin A Sleeper Agent Sent To Ruin Whit Weeks And LSU's Season?

Lane Kiffin might have sunk to a new low.

College football, especially in the south (suck it, SEC haters), is a very cutthroat sport.

Programs have been known to do any number of vile or reprehensible things to gain advantages over their rivals.

Anything from sending their rivals' play-calling tendencies to their next opponents all the way to poisoning hundred-year-old oak trees, nothing is off limits when it comes to SEC football.

With all that being said, in my 20+ years of watching college football, I don't think I've ever seen a coach use his daughter as a sleeper agent to try and destroy one of his conference rivals' best players, but that might be what we have on our hands here.

Let's go over what we know first, and then we can all use our high-IQ, pattern recognizing brains to fill in the rest.

LSU standout linebacker Whit Weeks is injured again, per On3's Pete Nakos, and is questionable for their season-defining game against third-ranked Texas A&M this weekend.

Weeks was hobbled against South Carolina and didn't play at all against Vanderbilt, allowing Diego Pavia to run wild all over the Tigers' defense.

There's no doubt the Bayou Bengals' run-stopping captain of their defense is an important cog, but he's been dealing with nagging injuries for about a month now.

You know what's been public information for about that same period of time? Weeks and Landry Kiffin officially being an item.

For the uninitiated, Landry Kiffin is the daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

It's not just Weeks' ankle either.

Videos have also circulated all over social media of the Tigers' linebacker puking on the field, which started during LSU's game against Ole Miss, the very same week Landry announced she and Whit were dating.

Things that make you go "hmmm."

I don't know how she's doing it, but Landry Kiffin is literally sapping Whit Weeks' powers from him, Space Jam style.

And if you think it's just me and my crazy conspiratorial brain, just take a look at the comments section under the post announcing Weeks' injury.

We're just connecting some dots here, folks!

Whatever Landry has done to Weeks, it's working.

But the question that remains is why would Lane Kiffin continue to employ this strategy?

His Rebels already beat the Tigers earlier this year. What is to be gained by continuing this vexing of their best player?

Could it be that we've had Kiffin pegged for the wrong SEC job all along, and he's trying to get Brian Kelly fired so he can assume the headset in Baton Rouge?

Who's to say? But that could be something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Get well soon, Whit! And, Landry, take it easy on the kid, will ya?