Cam Newton Delivers Take Somehow Worse Than His Hat, Advocates For Three Loss SEC Teams To Make Playoff

On Friday, Cam Newton did the unthinkable and delivered a take that was somehow uglier than his hat closet.

Newton, appearing on ESPN’s First Take in an ensemble that suggests he got dressed in a mirror-less room, pounded the table for the SEC’s strength of schedule. Because of course he did, being an Auburn man and all.

When the conversation turned to the College Football Playoff, Newton began to experience diarrhea of the mouth. "If Ole Miss loses again, do you take them out of the college football playoffs," Newton asked rhetorically.

For what it’s worth, Ole Miss currently has just one loss, so few would argue that even with an additional loss, they don’t belong in the Playoff.

And that’s when Cam Newton went from Birmingham, Alabama, where First Take was live on location, to the moon with his next take.

"We have to start putting emphasis on strength of schedule. It’s so disappointing to see a team that has not played the level of talent (as SEC teams have, make the playoff)," said Newton.

Ahh yes, that vaunted strength of schedule that the SEC keeps in its back pocket every fall, to be used only when a couple of conference blue bloods start stacking Ls.

Cam must, of course, be referring to the gauntlet that Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia – all teams currently ranked in the AP’s Top 5 have to fight their way through in late November.

In case you forgot, third-ranked A&M hosts Samford (no, not even Stanford) on November 22nd. On the same weekend, fourth-ranked Alabama has the Eastern Illinois Panthers (thankfully, at home). One week prior, Georgia, currently fifth in the poll, will attempt to get by the freakin’ 49ers!

Oh wait, that’s the Charlotte 49ers.

But still!

And poor A&M had to open with UTSA and Utah State on the road. I’d like to see the Big Ten or ACC try and navigate that minefield!

Nobody, and I mean nobody, does late November cupcakes quite like the SEC.

Cam Newton Ignores The SEC Cupcakes

"I would take a three loss SEC team before I’d take a two loss, or even a one loss team from some other conference," Newton added.

As I sit here in my sweatpants that definitely wouldn't match one of Cam's hats, I'll tell you that I firmly believe the three SEC teams currently ranked in the Top 5 are very much deserving of their spot, and could easily contend for a national title. But their schedules aren’t any more or less difficult than most of those from the top teams in the other Power 5 conferences.

Have you seen Kentucky play? We're not talking about basketball here. And how about Arkansas? Or Cam’s Auburn Tigers, currently 3-4, with a looming late-November home game against the Mercer Bears.

Get a clue, Cam. And a mirror.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com