NFL Stars Break Tradition As Top Quarterbacks Prepare To Play In First Preseason Games

A full slate of NFL preseason games kicks off Thursday night and spans through Sunday, but before you say something out of line about preseason football, consider that a lot of talent is going to be on the field the next few days.

Kyler Murray is playing. So is Joe Burrow. And so are first overall pick Cam Ward, Anthony Richardson, and Daniel Jones. Justin Fields said he'd like to see the field for the Jets in their preseason opener and across the way for Green Bay, Jordan Love said Wednesday "everybody's got the mindset we're expecting to play."

The old complaint of season ticket holders that stars skip the games as if hidden by cloud cover is promising to be less true this year.

Coaches Seeing Need To Play Veterans

More proof of that is that we might even see sightings of both Pete Carroll and Geno Smith when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Seattle Thursday night.

Carroll, the first-year Raiders coach, told reporters this week that "everybody's live, everybody's ready to go" when asked if he plans on playing the starters for the club's preseason opener against the Seahawks.

Kyler Murray will play in the preseason opener against the Chiefs on Saturday at State Farm Stadium, and the rest of Arizona's starters will join him, coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.

That is a departure for the coach from his preseason approach the previous two years, when Murray didn't play and the starters that did saw limited snaps.

"I told them (Monday) night they are going to play," Gannon said. "It's the best thing for our team this year, honestly. We are at a good point with our health, we're at a good point with our development, and I think this year with our team it's the best thing to do for our guys."

Bengals Want To Avoid Slow Start

The Cincinnati Bengals, who have struggled to win games early in the season the past couple of years, want a fast start this season. And so coach Zak Taylor told his players to be ready to play in the preseason.

So, starting quarterback Joe Burrow is playing against the Eagles Thursday night.

"We don't have this targeted for our biggest play time for all of our guys," Taylor said. "We really picked Washington (on Aug. 18) to be able to do that."

Burrow, on the record in the past as wanting to play in the preseason more, is likely going to get "several series," Taylor added.

While the Bengals plan to unveil their starting units against the Eagles, don't expect the defending Super Bowl champs to do the same.

The Eagles haven't generally played starters in the preseason, at least not in the first preseason games. And that's fine because what do the Eagles need to prove?

Indianapolis QB Battle On Display

Lamar Jackson isn't playing in the Ravens' game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Neither is Derrick Henry.

But the Colts have a quarterback competition to settle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. So both are going to play the next couple of weeks, with Richardson starting against the Ravens and Jones starting the following week against the Packers.

"Yeah, Anthony will start on Thursday," coach Shane Steichen confirmed. "The plan is for him to play about a quarter and a half, and then get Daniel about a half a quarter. In a perfect world, that's how I want it to play out.

"And then the following week in Green Bay, Daniel will start and get about a quarter and a half, and then Anthony will play about a half quarter."

Titans Putting Cam Ward On The Field

Cam Ward, the first overall selection in the April draft, is going to play and so are the rest of the Tennessee Titans starters in the preseason opener at Tampa Bay. And the plan is we'll see them in the other two preseason games as well.

"Yeah, we're going to play," coach Brian Callahan said. "Our starters are going to play. We're going to play in all three preseason games.

"They're going to play in every game, and we're going to let Cam play … Hard to say how much at the moment. We'll work through that. But I would imagine for sure a series and maybe two in the first game with the starters, so he'll play."

Trevor Lawrence, who has the most to prove of any NFL quarterback this season, hadn't been told any details about playing in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. But he is ready and willing to go.

"Yes, I’m expecting to play," Lawrence said. "I'm excited to get back out there. It’s been a while, so anytime you can play – even preseason – it means something to get on that field."

Not Aaron Rodgers, Right?

This preseason thing has gotten so rampant that even 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers isn't eliminating the possibility he might play this opening week.

Coach Mike Tomlin will need an evaluation if this happens.

"I don't think it's in the plan for me to play this week but whatever Mike (Tomlin) wants to do, I'm fully on board," Rodgers said. "If he wants me to go out there and play, I'll play. If not, I won't."