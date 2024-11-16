Kirk Herbstreit Rips Dallas Cowboys As He Begs Networks To Stop Showing That 'Train Wreck'

Tell us how you really feel, Kirk Herbstreit!

The ESPN announcer didn't shy away from voicing his opinion about just how miserable the Dallas Cowboys are, calling them a train wreck earlier today on ESPN's College GameDay!

THE COWBOYS HAVE BEEN A MESS

The 3-6 Cowboys have been nothing short of a colossal failure this year - something that even owner Jerry Jones can't hide despite how hard he tries week in and week out.

So, Herbstreit said the quiet part out loud this morning while reading a promo for the upcoming Texans vs Cowboys Monday Night Football game, which is just another primetime game that the networks have slated for Dallas despite its horrific season.

"Just keep putting Dallas in those high profile windows. They just keep losing games. That is a train wreck," Herbstreit began before cohost Rece Davis joked, "Other than that, what's your opinion on the Cowboys?"

The ESPN announcer wasn't alone in his disappointment, as social media overwhelmingly agreed - even Cowboys fans who won't see their starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring and undergoing season-ending surgery.

The good news for Kirk, however? Although the Cowboys games may stink, at least he can stay busy with his golden retriever Pete, who he brought to today's GameDay broadcast. Herbstreit had recently announced that his longtime dog, Ben, had passed away just a few weeks ago.

Football fans without dogs, however, don't have much to look forward to, as the NFL schedule was set with a number of primetime games scheduled not only for the Cowboys but also the 3-7 New York Jets. Not great!

Fortunately, the networks are able to begin flexing their broadcast schedules and prioritize the better games in the weeks ahead - let's hope that they choose wisely!