Kirk Herbstreit Gives Sobering Update On His Dog, Ben: 'The Next 24-48 Hours Will Tell Us If He Has A Chance'

Dogs are awesome, and if you don’t think so, that’s a real shame. Whenever I hear a story about dogs suffering (especially golden retrievers, my favorite breed), it makes me sad. So when I read Kirk Herbstreit’s update on his golden pup, Ben, I was super sad.

For those of you who might not know, Herbstreit has a dog that he deeply cares about. Ben frequently comes with Herbstreit on his many travels across the college football landscape, and it always makes for some wholesome content.

However, Ben is not in good health. In fact, he is fighting for his life. The text from his tweet reads as follows:

"Ben had a 2nd chemo injection on October 23rd and from that day has been getting worse and worse. He has lost use of his back legs-almost like they’re paralyzed. He can barely walk. He hasn’t eaten in 3 days. I’m currently in Pennsylvania with a holistic Dr who is administering a 3 day Vitamin C IV hoping it will flush the toxins from his body and give him a chance. The next 24-48 hours will tell us if he has a chance or not. I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you’re a spiritual person I’d love for you to pray for my boy. He’s currently in an ER hospital overnight and I’m picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it."

Gosh this sucks, and you bet I’m going to be following any updates that I can find about Ben. Prayers up for the dog and his owner, this is not a good situation.