Dak Prescott Will Likely Undergo Season-Ending Surgery To Repair Torn Hamstring

The Dallas Cowboys were already having a rough season, going 3-5 in their first eight games and looking lethargic in most of them. While their season already looked bleak, it looks even worse now.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that quarterback Dak Prescott plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring. Initially, the team was fairly confident he would be able to avoid this path to recovery , but now it has become clear that the surgery is in his best interest.

Somewhere, Stephen A. Smith is getting ready to roast the Cowboys plenty more times before the season is over.

Obviously, this not only stinks from a 2024-25 perspective, as it basically tanks the Cowboys' season (no offense Cooper Rush, but I don’t think you’re saving this franchise this year). It also comes just a few months after Prescott signed a contract that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL . While the injury certainly isn’t Prescott’s fault, it certainly isn’t the return on investment you want from a massive contract like that.

Of course, because this is the Cowboys, thousands of people are giving the team, Prescott, and Dallas fans the meme treatment.

The only thing that could make this season worse is if wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes down. At this rate, they probably won’t win the division or sneak into the playoff picture, so the best they can hope for is that no other star players get hurt and that Prescott leads them to a better season next year.