Kirk Cousins Hope Of Being Traded And Starting Again Have All But Vanished

The Atlanta Falcons have released backup Easton Stick, a transaction that will likely garner lukewarm attention on the NFL wire but means a ton to Kirk Cousins.

With Stick gone, it is now practically written in stone that Cousins will begin the season as the Falcons' No. 2 quarterback. Even if Stick returns for practice squad duty or the club adds a practice squad quarterback, it's clear that Cousins is all but locked in with the team to start the season.

Cousins Dream Of A Trade Faded

So, there goes his dream of being traded.

There goes his dream of returning to a starting job somewhere in the NFL.

It's been a rough couple of days for Cousins on that front. His lot with the Falcons was locked in a while ago when the team found zero suitable offers to trade Cousins elsewhere.

Cousins held out hope circumstances might still open a door for him somewhere.

But when the Minnesota Vikings went looking for insurance behind the unproven J.J. McCarthy, they opted to sign Carson Wentz. And when the Raiders suddenly needed a backup behind Geno Smith, they traded for Kenny Pickett.

And even those opportunities wouldn't have guaranteed Cousins playing time.

Easton Stick Release Affects Cousins

The fact is, no NFL starter was injured during training camp or the preseason to the extent that any team needed the services of a player such as Cousins.

And now the Falcons are locked into Cousins because releasing Stick leaves just Michael Penix Jr. and Cousins as the club’s quarterbacks.

It's been trending in this direction for Cousins for some time.

There is still a small chance, at some point in the future, that perhaps, maybe, possibly a team that loses its starting quarterback will go looking for a replacement. And there is a small chance that team would be in a position to compete for a playoff spot or division title and deem itself needing a proven starter like Cousins.

In that unlikely scenario, Cousins might be a fit – as long as it happens before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

But barring that improbable scenario, Cousins is locked in with Atlanta for this season.

Cousins Locked In As Penix Jr. Backup

Cousins publicly conceded his current status in Atlanta some time ago.

"We're moving forward," he told reporters in June, "and it's about how we as a team and as a quarterback room can be the best we can be in 2025."

But privately, he has continued to hold out hope that a door would open for him elsewhere, even as that hope has dimmed.

Now only an improbable scenario elsewhere or an injury to Penix Jr. in Atlanta can put Cousins back in someone's lineup.