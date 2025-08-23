Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Shuts Up Cowboys Heckler Over Nasty Nickname

Cowboys fan goes limp when pressed by Penix.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hasn’t even played a full season as QB1, but he’s already had enough of opposing fans’ new nickname for the second-year passer.

Penix has unfortunately been branded "Michael Penis Jr." — whether by typo, like a Savannah news station earlier this month, or by trolling Cowboys fans.

The latter finally got under his skin during a preseason showdown in Arlington on Friday.

As Penix walked through the players’ tunnel, a Cowboys fan hurled the nickname at him.

The Falcons QB immediately stopped and fired back, asking, "Whatchu call me?" The fan quickly tried to play it off, pretending the chant wasn’t intentional.

Penix, a lefty known for keeping his cool under pressure, stared him down for a beat before moving on. Of course, the exchange is only likely to fuel even more phallic taunts going forward.

It’s not the first time the quarterback has had to deal with the juvenile jab.

Earlier this month, a Savannah news station accidentally displayed "Michael Penis, Jr." on a chyron during one of his media sessions.

Drafted 8th overall by Atlanta, Penix made his regular-season debut in Week 7 last year and earned the starting job by Week 16, finishing out the season as QB1 for the final three games.

In the finale, he gave the Falcons reason for optimism—completing 21 of 38 passes for 312 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Cowboys beat the wings off the Falcons in a 31–13 preseason finale, with Easton Stick, not Penix, running the offense for Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, is still waiting in tow behind Penix on the depth chart, hoping to rise past the sophomore QB and reclaim his perch as the starter.

