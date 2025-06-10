With No Good Options Available Falcons Quarterback Kirk Cousins Expected At Mandatory Minicamp

There are no good (or right) answers for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins right now.

Mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday and Cousins doesn't really want to be there. He doesn't really want to be part of the Falcons at all, as he's made abundantly clear to the team.

But the Falcons have a strong belief Cousins will indeed report for their three-day minicamp because Cousins is under contract and skipping the camp would mean he'd be subject to fines.

So, Cousins doesn't want to be there but will be – almost under duress. No right answer.

Cousins Will Have To Wait For Trade

Cousins wants to be traded because he sees himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL and the Falcons don't. Sure, they signed him to a four-year contract worth $180 million in March of 2024 to be the starter.

But the Falcons benched Cousins after seven starts and moved on to Michael Penix Jr. as their starter. So Cousins is now like a discarded toy on the trade block.

The problem is the trade the Falcons want and Cousins wants hasn't materialized. And unless something significant changes, nobody is going to be quite comfortable because the Falcons understand they're basically holding Cousins despite his will to be on another team.

Both sides were somewhat hopeful the Aaron Rodgers deal in Pittsburgh wouldn't manifest. The Steelers showed some interest in Cousins earlier this preseason and might have doubled back if they didn't land Rodgers.

But they did. So Cousins to Pittsburgh is not happening.

And, again, no right answer for Cousins.

Steelers Option Out Since Rodgers Signing

And finally this:

That trade Cousins requested directly to club owner Arthur Blank that seemed possible the first week of March before free agency and then after the draft, is still possible. But there is no situation that suits Cousins at the moment.

That's because Cousins wants to go to a team where he's going to start even if he's lowered his expectations somewhat on that score.

Originally, Cousins wanted to go to a team where he'd be the guy long term. It's the reason he didn't wish to be traded before the draft, because he didn't want to be in a similar situation he found himself in with the Falcons last season.

That didn't work out.

Then he wanted to go to a team on which he has a chance to compete to be the guy. Cousins doesn't have that opportunity in Atlanta.

Well, who is offering that? Nobody at the moment.

Cousins Needs Someone To Go Down

So Cousins may just have to sit tight and hope – against his better instincts as a good person – that someone's starting quarterback gets injured, which would open the door for him to play in 2025.

All those possibilities and not a desirable option in the bunch.

This is the moment where it begins to look like Cousins may have to go to training camp with the Falcons because neither the Saints, Vikings, Browns or even the Colts have raised their hand and decided he would be a fit.

All of them could probably use Cousins in some respect. But none apparently think they do right now. That leaves Cousins waiting for a door to open, or simply accepting his station as a backup in Atlanta.

And that leaves no good options of any kind for Kirk Cousins.