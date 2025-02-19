Kevin Kisner Shares Great Story About Tiger Woods' Mom Giving Him A Hard Time Shortly Before Her Passing

Tuesday night was a difficult one for Tiger Woods, and it had very little to do with his Jupiter Links team losing their TGL match against New York, and everything to do with who wasn't in the audience supporting him.

Woods announced on February 4 that his mother, Kultida Woods, had suddenly passed away, just eight days after she was in attendance for Jupiter's TGL match on January 27.

Driving to the SoFi Center, likely the last place his mother watched him hit a golf shot, was understandably difficult for Tiger.

"I had a hard time driving down here," Woods said after the match, talking about his late mother. "I hadn't hit a golf ball since I played with the President and just put everything away and shut it off. I had a really hard time getting here and then reliving all the moments that we've had, my mom, how excited she was to have Charlie drive her."

"So some of those moments are great memories. It's been a hard process," Tiger continued.

Standing next to Woods as he shared his heartfelt comments was Jupiter teammate Kevin Kisner, who, as he often does, lightened the mood a bit with a funny, yet very nice sentiment about Kultida.

"I've met Ms. Woods a few times obviously at majors and other big golf tournaments that I played in with Tiger and seeing her there," Kisner said. "[I] probably spent the most time with her here at TGL actually the first two weeks, and she made sure to let me know how poorly I played in the first match and then was so excited in the second match that we won and turned it around."

"She was so competitive and loved watching us win, and I think that's a great memory for me," Kisner continued.

Throughout his career, Tiger has credited his mother for his ridiculous competitive edge and drive, and Kisner joking that she was giving him a hard time after their team's not-so-great opening match perfectly sums up the type of woman she was.

Kultida had every reason to give Kisner a hard time too, given that he nearly took out a fan in Jupiter's match, but was thankfully saved by the flagstick.