Kevin Kisner Skulling A Bunker Shot During TGL Debut Is The Funniest Thing Tiger Woods Has Ever Witnessed

Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links team made their TGL debut on Tuesday night, and it went exactly as expected. Not only did Jupiter get dominated 12-1 by the heavily favored Los Angeles Golf Club, but Woods' team delivered some memorable moments throughout the match.

The Big Cat kicked things off by throwing ‘the hammer’ down before a single shot was hit, making the first hole worth double the points. It was a smart move to immediately get the juices flowing for both sides, especially when Woods' team was more than aware they were due for a big-time uphill battle against the likes of Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, and Collin Morikawa.

Outside of Los Angeles winning hole after hole and some solid banter between the two sides, things were pretty tame until Kevin Kisner found himself in the greenside bunker on the 14th hole, with his Jupiter team trailing 10-1 in the match.

With Kisner last playing a competitive round of actual golf in November and switching gears over to being NBC's lead golf analyst, he was bound to show a bit of rust on Tuesday night, and that rust revealed itself with his bunker shot.

The 40-year-old hit a routine skull from the sand, but his golf ball slammed into the flagstick, which was lucky given that if it didn't, he may have killed someone sitting in the front row of the stadium. Kisner's shot wasn't the biggest takeaway from the moment, instead, it was Woods laughing for what felt like five straight minutes acting like he had never seen anything funnier in his 49 years on Earth.

"I haven't laughed that hard," Woods said while wiping legitimate tears from his eyes.

Yes, we all noticed.

While Woods' laughing was over the top, these are the exact moments and interactions that have made TGL an extremely watchable and enjoyable event through its first two weeks of existence. Woods is well aware he can't consistently keep up with any of the young guys in the league, so adding Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kisner to his team was a smart move.

Kis and Woods will lean on Homa and Kim to keep them afloat while the other duo can keep things light and fun, plus Woods is still appointment viewing anytime he has a golf club in his hand.