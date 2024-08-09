Kevin Durant Went On An All-Time Twitter Heater Calling Out The 'Cornballs' Who Were Rooting Against Team USA

Slim Reaper, Easy Money Sniper, Durantula, forget ‘em all. Kevin Durant’s new nickname is Captain America after putting on a clinic both on and off the court for Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

While Durant may have only scored nine points in Team USA's all-time comeback against Serbia in the semifinals, he's been an absolute superstar for the American squad throughout the tournament. KD's play and leadership on the floor have long spoken for themselves, but it was what he did in the early hours of Friday morning that has every American basketball fan ready to run through a wall ahead of the gold medal game against France.

After the U.S. pulled off the double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Serbs, a sports analyst in Denver fired off a post on X praising Serbia's efforts.

Durant took notice of the tweet hours later, and from there, he began to cook.

It's worth pointing out the time of Durant's tweet, as it came just after 5 AM Paris time. He woke up in the City of Love ready to snatch souls, and that's exactly what he did. He specifically took issue with Nuggets fans, presumably American Nuggets fans, who were pulling against Team USA simply because Jokic plays for Denver.

Cornballs is the adjective he used to describe them.

Some random guy from Australia decided to enter the conversation and badmouth American sports culture, which turned out to be a huge mistake for the Aussie.

It wasn't just a few fiery posts on social from Durant that had Americans fired up, either, he reminded the world that it's great to be an American. Forget all the never-ending political drama and divide in the country, the United States is still the greatest land on Earth.

It could have been incredibly easy for American hoops fans to turn on this Team USA squad with Steve Kerr as the head coach and LeBron James doing LeBron James things, but instead, most around the country seem to have embraced this team on its quest for gold.

The U.S. will take on France in what should surely be a classic at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.