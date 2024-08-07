LeBron James Gets Fooled By Standing Ovation At Olympics Actually Directed At French Swimmer: Video

LeBron James may have played a key role in Team USA's blowout win over Brazil to punch the Americans' ticket into the semifinals at the Olympics, but that doesn't mean he didn't get got in the process.

With the U.S. leading Brazil by 34 points late in the fourth quarter, James took a seat on the bench just as the crowd in Paris erupted into applause. Given that James has been on the receiving end of countless standing ovations during his career, he naturally thought fans were simply showing him some love for his efforts.

James went as far as raising his hand to the crowd and even acting like he was crowning himself like the oh-so-humble man he is.

Well, it turns out that the crowd wasn't paying any attention to LeBron James whatsoever. Fans were actually standing to their feet and cheering for French swimmer Leon Marchand who happened to be in the building after already picking up four gold medals and a bronze in the Summer Games.

Just your classic mix-up between one of the most-famous people on planet Earth and a local hero swimmer, but believe it or not, LeBron James isn't the main character of every single situation in life.

What makes the moment even funnier is that it's not like James went off for some monster statline against the Brazilians. He had 12 points, nine assists, and four turnovers in just over 16 minutes of action. Nobody in the history of basketball has received a standing ovation from a crowd after scoring 12 points unless those 12 points come with a triple-double statline, but even that would have been a stretch.

Team USA will now look to get past Nikola Jokic and Serbia to earn a place in the gold medal match against either Germany or France.