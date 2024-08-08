Team USA's Kevin Durant Reminds Fans It's Great To Be An American

The United States, despite its faults, remains the greatest country in the world.

Ask Team USA forward and 14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, who was asked about representing the Stars and Stripes in Paris this summer.

Durant believes that no matter what's wrong with this country, there's still no other flag he would rather represent.

Durant and Team USA survived a tight battle against Team Serbia, winning by four points, 95-91, after a late-game surge.

After the win on Thursday, Durant shared the following with reporters: "A lot of bulls**t happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen, too."

KD and Team USA made us all proud to be American. Take that, Megan Rapinoe.

Durant joined the late-game scoring surge that helped the United States overcome a 17-point deficit against Serbia.

In today's society, it's taboo to admit love for America. Olympic athletes like Rapinoe and Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles have expressed remorse over representing an "oppressive" country.

Meanwhile, KD boldly expressed his pride in today's America, the most liberated nation in history.

READ: TEAM AMERICA: USA's Comeback Win Over Serbia Pumps Up Nation Hungry For Gold

The Paris Summer Olympic Games has inspired patriotism from Team USA Basketball, even longtime diva LeBron James.

LeBron expressed gratitude for representing America as an honorary flag bearer for Team USA, going against his past criticisms of the country's "problems" with racial division.

"It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said after being named a flag bearer.

James' story highlighted the transformative power of the American Dream.

"For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself," James said, "but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

