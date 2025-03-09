Kevin Durant Slams Skip Bayless, Calls Him 'Absolutely Washed'

Skip Bayless is pinning the Phoenix Suns' struggles on Kevin Durant’s shoulders, prompting a social media response from KD on Sunday.

Durant’s Suns continue to struggle in 2025, battling to stay alive in the lower half of the Western Conference standings.

Addressing the fizzling Suns on his show this week, Skip Bayless suggested that Durant, now in his 17th season, appears mentally checked out.

"The more I watch him at 36, the more he looks mentally semi-retired to me," Bayless stated.

"He’s participating in a documentary about his life, and it just feels like he’s winding down his basketball career. That’s showing up in the Suns’ win-loss record. They started 8-1 this year, but since then, they’ve gone 20-31—think about that. They’re four games behind the Play-In."

RELATED: Kevin Durant Names Angel Reese His Favorite Female Athlete, Now Internet Thinks They're Dating

After beating the lowly Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Kevin Durant responded to Bayless' jab.

Durant argued that Bayless is floundering even worse than he claims Durant is.

"F**k it, We’re both washed, it was a great run," Durant posted on X, quoting Bayless' post where he grilled Durant's effort.

To his credit, Durant has delivered flashes of peak performance, playing at 36, such as his standout second-half effort on Tuesday, erasing a 23-point deficit against the LA Clippers to lead Phoenix to a narrow victory.

During that game, KD’s frustration with Suns coach Mike Budenholzer flared briefly in a tense exchange over a botched offensive play, though they quickly dismissed it as a passionate in-game spark.

Bayless’ criticism of KD demands some suspension of disbelief, given Durant’s individual brilliance on the stat sheet, where he’s averaging 26.9 points per game.

Ultimately, the Phoenix Suns' lackluster performance must also be attributed to All-Stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, whose collective talents have fallen short of transforming Phoenix into a respectable contender in the Western Conference, despite their undeniable offensive prowess.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela