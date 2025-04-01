Chiefs Owner 'Honored' To Receive White House Invite From Trump To Commemorate Super Bowl LIV Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. Weeks after Patrick Mahomes and his teammates hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, the world shut down due to COVID, which meant the Chiefs did not make the traditional stop at the White House to celebrate that season's championship.

While the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls since 2020, those teams did not feature the exact same roster of players. Therefore, plenty of players on the Super Bowl LIV winning team missed out on one of the most-unique experiences in sports.

As President Donald Trump first told OutKick founder Clay Travis last month, he's looking to make things right after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV team was done wrong due to the pandemic.

"I look forward to having the Eagles, and one other thing, we're going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID," Trump explained.

The President extending the invite and the team accepting it are two different things in today's exhausting political climate, but Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has made it clear that the team is going to put its best foot forward to make a White House trip happen.

"We’re very honored that the president would think about us, going back to the 2019 season, when we didn’t get to go to the White House. We certainly would like to try to figure out how to make that happen," Hunt told The Athletic during Monday's Annual League Meeting in Florida.

The Chiefs were honored at the White House for their back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2022 and 2023, and Hunt previously stated that the team would have visited the White House in 2020 if not for the pandemic.

Some championship-winning teams declined invitations to celebrate their accomplishments at the White House during Trump's previous term, but it appears that both the Philadelphia Eagles, this year's Super Bowl champs, and the Chiefs of the past will be making stops at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the near future.