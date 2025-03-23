President Trump Reveals To Clay Travis That The Super Bowl LIV Champion Chiefs Will Finally Visit White House

One of the biggest perks of winning a championship is getting invited to the White House.

So, it would be the bummer to end all bummers to have had your planned visit scrapped due to COVID.

That's what happened to the Kansas City Chiefs after they won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers back in 2020.

Of course, the world came to a screeching halt about a month after the game went final and things didn't get back to normal until after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs the following season in Super Bowl LV.

So, while a big portion of the Chiefs eventually got a chance to go to the White House, there would have obviously been some players who were only on that Super Bowl LIV team and never got that opportunity.

Until now.

OutKick founder Clay Travis spoke to President Donald Trump onboard Air Force One, and the two discussed the upcoming visit for the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Chiefs just last month at Super Bowl in New Orleans, which the president himself happened to be in attendance for.

"I look forward to having the Eagles, and one other thing, we're going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID," Trump explained.

How about that? That's pretty cool, given I, like I'm sure you did, completely forgot that the Chiefs got hosed by COVID that year and didn't get a visit to the White House.

This comes about a month after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a solo trip to the White House, something that confused a lot of folks given that just weeks earlier, he and the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl.

The President also cleared up a misconception about the Eagles not visiting the White House after winning Super Bowl LII in 2018.

"Well, actually, (the Eagles) did want to come," he said. "A lot of people wanted to come, including the coach (Doug Pederson) — terrific guy, by the way — but the coach wanted to come. The general manager (Howie Roseman) wanted to come. The owner (Jeffrey Lurie) wanted to come. A lot of people wanted to come. Some of the players wanted to come. And I just said, ‘Just forget it,’ right?