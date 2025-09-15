Justin Herbert Seems To Flip Off Cameras Before Chargers, Raiders Showdown

For a guy dating Madison Beer and hailed as the face of an NFL franchise, Justin Herbert's not that interested in being the center of attention.

At his core, the Chargers star is just like the rest of us.

Preparing for Game 2 of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Los Angeles Chargers QB spotted some pre-game cameras at Allegiant Stadium and gave no ‘effs' when he appeared to flip them off with a bird.

Herbert tried to play it off as a casual waving of the middle finger, but the move was too obvious — though it's not Herbie's first time shunning the cameras.

WATCH:

With none of the flair of a Shedeur Sanders and a rocket of an arm, Herbert has built up a strong base of fans, showing that glam's nothing but a distraction for the NFL's upper-echelon QBs.

Lucky for Herbert, the Chargers' social media is among the best in all of sports, so the free PR for their QB manages to do him a ton of favors.

As for his reported relationship with Madison Beer, Herbert’s added a singer-songwriter/model to his résumé — and yes, she’s every bit as hot as his deep ball.

While everything seems good in the hood for Herbert, the former first-rounder still holds a major question mark with football purists who want to see more postseason success in his sixth season as starter.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela