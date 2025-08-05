Justin Fields Has Been Terrible At Recent Jets Training Camp Practices

One bad practice in August means practically nothing for NFL players because, well, there are more workouts ahead. But Justin Fields is in the middle of a nasty skid at New York Jets training camp.

And it's raising eyebrows.

The Jets, you'll recall, signed Fields in the spring to be their starting quarterback. Although it was a reach for a player that hasn't ever lived up to his draft expectations as the 11th overall selection of the 2021 draft, it was billed as an attempt to tap the player's grand promise.

Justin Fields Struggling Connecting

But let's just agree it's not looking too good right now.

Indeed, it's gotten so bad that most of the major media outlets covering the Jets, of which there are quite a few, have been tracking Fields in practice and relaying his passing statistics.

On Tuesday, for example, Fields reportedly completed 9 of 17 passes, which is not terrible. Except Fields threw two interceptions. And he took three sacks.

Now, quarterback sacks in practice are subjective because nobody is actually hitting Fields and taking him to the ground.

But it's an expectation a QB would be sacked if the situation arose in a game because, for example, the rusher flashes past the quarterback well before he throws the ball – suggesting it would be a hit and a tackle if contact was allowed.

Fields' Practice Stats Speak For Themselves

This, however, isn't subjective:

Fields has been bad in multiple previous practices. In a row.

The statistics are clear.

Fields, in the last three practices for the Jets, has completed a combined 15 of 43 passes with two interceptions.

So, now I pull out my trusty quarterback rating calculator and my regular calculator.

The regular old Texas Instruments (Google it) calculator says Fields has completed 39.5 percent of his passes in 11 versus 11 drills during practice the last three sessions.

Horrible.

His passer rating, assuming 11.4 yards gained per completion, which represents Fields' career average, is also a wholly unacceptable 28.3.

Fields has an 83.9 career passer rating. So, not only is he not meeting his unremarkable career quarterback rating in the past few practices, but he's totally in the tank.

The Jets aren't sweating this. At least that's what they're saying.

"I don't because it's early right now," coach Aaron Glenn said on Tuesday when he was asked by reporters if he's concerned about the passing offense.

"…I'm looking at Week 1. And we have a long time to get to that point. And the type of men that we have, I know our men will pick it up and get it going. So, I'm not worried at all."

Aaron Glenn Reputation Tied To QB Choice

Even if he is worried, Glenn cannot admit it publicly because that would eventually reflect poorly on him and the personnel department. The combination, you'll recall, decided Aaron Rodgers wasn't a fit for the Jets so they dispatched him.

Rodgers, by the way, ripped Glenn for the manner in which he was cut.

The Jets then signed Fields as their preference.

So Glenn's acumen at picking his starting quarterback is somewhat at stake. That will be the case all season, as Fields plays in New York and Rodgers plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, where does that leave the Jets right now? They have little option but to move forward with Fields. Backup Tyrod Taylor is nursing a knee injury and not practicing. His long-term status is uncertain.

So everything is great with the Jets at quarterback.

Not really.