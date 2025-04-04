Juan Soto Gets MASSIVE Reception As Mets Fans Stick It To Yankees

Newly signed New York Mets star Juan Soto made his home opener today, and enjoyed one of the loudest ovations Citi Field has ever had.

And he may have some Yankees fans to thank.

Soto, of course, spent only one year with the Yankees before heading over to their crosstown rivals in the Mets, despite the Yanks offering a massive 16-year, $760 contract to their right fielder.

As Friday clearly demonstrated, the Mets faithful welcomed the 4x All-Star with open arms and loud cheers, which were undoubtedly fueled a little bit more by some Yankees fans' jealous and pathetic reactions in recent days, where they chanted "F*** Juan Soto" at Yankees games despite the Yanks not actually playing Juan Soto nor the Mets, but rather the Diamondbacks!

"Batting second, the right fielder, number 22… WELCOME TO QUEENS… JUAN SOTO!" an excited Mets announcer Howie Rose screamed to the Citi Field sold-out crowd.

The Mets fans' WILD ovation was expected, because let's be honest, one would hope that they'd be absolutely stoked for their newest All-Star addition, considering the Mets signed him to a 15-year, $765 contract.

Soto would end up having an RBI double, a stolen base and a run scored in the Mets' 5-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jays on Friday.

"This fanbase is amazing!" Soto exclaimed with a bit of an extra grin when he spoke with reporters after the Mets home opener victory.

And THAT is why Yankees fans should feel even more embarrassed about their actions of cursing Soto off… because he clearly doesn't care.

On Thursday, I even compared this group of Yankees fans to an ex-boyfriend who couldn't get over the fact that his ex-girlfriend had already moved on, was dating someone else and was over him. And just as she was laughing at her ex, so too was Juan Soto at Yankees fans who can't get him out of their minds.

The bizarre thing is, the Yankees just set a Major League Baseball record of 22 home runs in six games… if that didn't get some of the fanbase over Soto… then what will?

We shall find out in a little over a month when the Yankees host the Mets on May 16.

