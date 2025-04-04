Yankees Fans Need To Stop 'F Juan Soto' Chants, You Look Pathetic

It wasn't easy, but someone had to do it.

On Friday, I woke up to a ton of tweets in response to me calling out my fellow New York Yankees fans who are making the rest of us look pathetic.

Why's that? Because for multiple games now, there have been "F*** Juan Soto" chants during Yanks games because some fans still can't get over the fact that he left and moved on to the crosstown Mets. The worst part is that the Yankees weren't even facing Soto or the Mets. These fans just decided to start doing it repeatedly during a Yanks - Diamondbacks game for some bizarre reason.

JUAN SOTO PLAYED WITH THE YANKEES FOR ONLY ONE YEAR

During Thursday night's come-from-behind Yankees victory over Arizona, a number of Yankees fans were heard on the YES Network broadcast doing the anti-Soto chant. It wasn't just a one-off thing, as this has happened multiple times now, but Thursday was the first time it really got picked up on a broadcast.

It's absolutely cringe.

Soto was with the Yankees for one year! ONE YEAR.

As I wrote in an X rant, he is LITERALLY laughing at Bronx fans all the way to the bank. He is the equivalent of you still going after your ex-girlfriend and sending sappy, emo text messages to her when she has so clearly moved on, is now dating the quarterback and is laughing with her girlfriends about you.

THERE'S NO WAY AARON JUDGE WOULD HAVE LIKED THIS

What's even wilder about the whole situation is that, for years, Yankees fans ridiculed and ripped the New York Mets for being absolutely obsessed with the pinstripes. It was Mets fans that would randomly do anti-Yankees chants at Shea Stadium and CitiField while they were playing some random National League team. It was Mets fans that were used to being the little brother in the New York baseball sports world.

Why on Earth would we resort and belittle ourselves to their level?

Over Juan Soto of all people? Who took the bag and bounced? That should give us even more of a reason to double down and focus on ourselves, as Yankees fans (or at least the opponents that are in the actual ballpark).

Fortunately, some Yanks fans are coming around and agreeing with me on how fellow Yankee fans have to have higher standards.

To everyone else: Have some decency. Have some self-respect. We're the New York Yankees. Act like it.

