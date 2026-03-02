Josh Pate Shares List Of Most Hated College Football Teams, Makes Shocking Omission

It's nice of Pate to provide us with some peak offseason content.

College football commentator Josh Pate recently made a controversial decision that impacted his show greatly, and the ramifications are still being felt as a result of it.

I am talking, of course, about his "Most Hated Teams In CFB" list from his most recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show.

What? Did you think I was talking about something else?

Regardless, Pate decided to rank the eight most hated teams in college football in the present day.

The list is below. See if you can spot a certain team that should be on the list.

Give up?

How about the reigning back-to-back SEC Champions and two-time CFP National Champion Georgia Bulldogs?

I don't know, maybe it's the Florida Gator in me, but I was SHOCKED to see the Dawgs outside the top five, let alone be left off the list entirely.

Georgia fits all the criteria for being included among the most hated programs in the country.

They are consistent winners, owning a 55-7 record over the last five years and winning two national championships and three SEC championships in that time frame.

They recruit consistently better than almost anyone in the country, meaning there's a good chance they've stolen a four or five-star from your favorite team at some point.

Their players are constantly in the news for breaking the law, and their fans are some of the most arrogant in the country, earned though that arrogance may be.

I have no clue how a team like Georgia isn't included on a list like this, especially over teams like USC, LSU, and even Bama.

Georgia has been an objectively better program than Alabama has since 2021 when they won their first national title in over four decades.

Pate, to his credit, echoed this sentiment towards the end of his segment, saying he isn't sure if coach Kirby Smart needs to be more of a heel on the national stage.

"There's no mirage here," Pate said. "You don't see through Georgia. They've been good, and they've been good for a long time."

"But, do people in Minneapolis hate Georgia? Do many people in Phoenix hate Georgia? I just didn't pick up on it."

The way Pate and his team selected the teams for this list was through crowdsourcing, asking his fanbase who they hated the most and then compiling the data.

That means this isn't a subjective list or Pate's opinion, which makes it even more shocking.

Again, maybe I'm living in an SEC bubble, but I find it hard to believe Georgia isn't one of the most hated teams in the country.

And Dawg fans, don't take what I'm saying the wrong way.

Being hated is a compliment, it means you're doing something right, so me lobbying for your program to make this list isn't a slight.

I hate you, but dammit do I respect you.

Either way, it's nice of Pate to provide us with some peak offseason content.

The college football season is only five and a half months away, so let's try not to bite each other's heads off in the interim.

We are all CFB fans at the end of the day.