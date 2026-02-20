Josh Pate Announces Trump Interview, Social Media Has Full Blown Meltdown

God forbid a guy not turn an interview down from the President of the United States.

Donald Trump.

Just the mere mention of the man's name sends some people into a downward spiral, as if you had just told them you pissed in their morning orange juice.

Future college football commissioner Josh Pate put this experiment to the test on Thursday evening when he announced that the Evil Orange Man himself would be joining him on his podcast, Josh Pate's College Football Show, to talk some ball.

Now, anyone with half a brain can see the angle here.

President Trump has been fairly vocal about his interest in the NIL space, particularly with regard to college football, so it was a no-brainer for Pate to seize the opportunity and invite Trump onto his show to discuss this further.

Others didn't see it this way, assuming that Pate was having Trump on to break down partisan issues and "get political," even trying to dunk on him by bringing up earlier instances of Pate saying he would refrain from talking politics on his show.

Complete lunacy.

To all those who are trying and failing to dunk on Pate for saying he would never discuss politics, what did you think he was going to talk about here?

Just having a political figure on his show doesn't mean he's going to touch on any political issue.

People's brains are so warped by the echo chambers that are late-night talk shows, where the hosts wear thin veils of "bipartisanship" only to completely shut out one side of the aisle in order to circle jerk themselves around the candidate of their choice.

Josh Pate is having Donald Trump on to talk about college football, and if you don't believe me, take it from the man himself.

Anyone who actually thought Pate, who built his entire brand on being a college football psychopath (and I say that lovingly), would all of a sudden abandon that model to talk about Iran and the border are even dumber than I initially gave them credit for.

The outrage from the sanctimonious losers on the internet is laughable.

Get off your phones, touch some grass, and go enjoy your Friday. And after you're done doing that, maybe give the Josh Pate/Donald Trump episode a listen.

I'm sure it will be right up your alley.