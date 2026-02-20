Donald Trump Shocks Internet With UFO Announcement. Is The Truth Finally Coming Out?

President Donald Trump announced a major move for UFO transparency and disclosure.

UFO news is always of interest, but the situation has been on a new level recently. Former President Barack Obama recently claimed in an interview that aliens are real before issuing a clarifying statement.

President Trump later responded by claiming Obama "gave classified information" with his comments.

"I don't know if [aliens] are real or not, but I can tell you he gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information," Trump said Thursday on Air Force One.

President Trump says he's releasing UFO files.

Following Trump's comments on Air Force One, he escalated the situation on Truth Social by declaring he's ordering UFO files released.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Well, it might be time to buckle up and get ready for whatever is coming, folks. I've been a leading voice for UFO truth and transparency.

As I always say, one of the reasons for all the intrigue and speculation is that we have a lot of unexplainable photos and videos…….and next to no answers from the government.

Either the government has absolutely no idea what's going on in the sky or there is a professional attempt to hide the truth. Now, does that mean little green men are flying around? No.

I'm sure some of the sightings are classified military programs, but does that account for all the evidence piling up? Absolutely not.

Now, it's time to *MAYBE* get some real answers.

