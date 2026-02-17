Obama Makes Sharp Pivot After Claiming Aliens Are Real, Offers New Explanation: WATCH

Former President Barack Obama is doing his best to clarify his bombshell comments about aliens being real.

Aliens and UFOs are among the hottest topics in America, and it's not hard to understand why. There are countless videos and photos, and next to zero concrete explanations for what the hell is going on up in the sky.

If there's one person who would know the answer, you'd think it'd be the President of the United States. That's why people were shocked when Obama told Brian Tyler Cohen that aliens are real, but he hasn't "seen them" and they're not being kept secret at Area 51.

Arguably equally shocking, Cohen didn't feel the need to ask a thousand immediate follow-up questions in hyper-specific fashion. You can watch the moment unfold below.

Obama clarifies comments that aliens are real.

Following the insane amount of attention, America's 44th President took to Instagram to clarify his comments.

"I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really," Obama posted following his comments exploding on social media.

You can see his post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yeah, I'm not sure this clarification is going to do anything to kill the hype surrounding Obama's original comments.

The man had access to the most classified intelligence in the world, and when asked about aliens, claimed they were real *WITHOUT A SECOND OF HESITATION.*

Now, he's on Instagram claiming that he was simply talking about statistics, making it likely there is something else out there in the universe.

That's not at all how he made it seem when talking with Cohen! Almost makes me wonder if the Men in Black or the CIA got to Obama, and told him it was time to release this vanilla statement to kill hype and speculation.

Something tells me we're never going to know!

What I do know is that theories and debates about aliens and UFOs aren't going away. The topics are here to stay, and that's not changing until we get some serious answers. Have a fun theory you want to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.