Johnny Gaudreau's Family Makes First Statement Following His And His Brothers' Deaths

The hockey world has been in mourning after waking up on Friday to the tragic news that Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, had been killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes in New Jersey just hours before they were scheduled to be part of their sister's wedding.

Now, their father, Jim Gaudreau, has given the family's first statement since the tragedy.

"Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans," Gaudreau said in a statement shared by WBZ-TV Boston news anchor Dan Roche.

"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers," the statement continued. "We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief.

"From all our families and the bottom of our hearts (the Gaudreau, Morris, Korbitz, Venello and Joyce Families)."

As mentioned, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were supposed to be part of their sister Katie's wedding which was scheduled for Friday. TMZ Sports is now reporting that the wedding has been canceled, citing confirmation from a church official.

Since news broke of Gaudreau's death, fans have started a memorial outside the Blue Jackets home arena, Nationwide Arena, to honor the late NHL star.

Johnny Gaudreau made his NHL debut late in the 2013-14 season with the Calgary Flames and played 10 full seasons after that. Gaudreau's final two seasons were spent with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing with them as a free agent in 2022. Earlier this year, Gaudreau was part of Team USA at the IIHF World Championship.

Matthew Gaudreau spent four seasons at Boston College — including one alongside his brother — before spending several seasons in the AHL and ECHL. A statement from the Philadelphia Flyers mentioned that Gaudreau had started coaching high school players in the Philadelphia area.