NHL Superstar Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Killed In Tragic Accident

NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed Thursday night in a tragic accident.

The Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement early Friday morning confirming speculation swirling around social media that Johnny, a seven-time all-star, and Matthew died in a biking accident.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Nod and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew," the team announced to the public.

The Columbus Blue Jackets star and his brother were killed after being hit by a vehicle in Oldmans Township, New Jersey,, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. local time, according to WPVI. Johnny is survived by his wife and two children.

To make the situation even more tragic, both men were supposed to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding on Friday.

Johnny was 31 years old and his brother Matthew was 29. While Johnny was an NHL standout, his brother was also a pro player who spent time in the AHL and ECHL.

It's also important in a tragedy like this to recognize both men were more than hockey players. In fact, Johnny Gaudreau being a hockey player is the least important thing about him at a time like this.

He was a father, a husband, a brother, a son and a friend to many people. Now, after a tragedy beyond words, the Gaudreau family lost two sons in one night.

It's simply heartbreaking, and there's not much else that can be said. The situation remains fluid, and we will continue to update this piece with more information as we have it.