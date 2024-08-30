Emotional Tributes Pour In Honoring Johnny Gaudreau After Death

Tributes are pouring in for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew following their tragic deaths.

The Columbus Blue Jackets superstar and his brother, also a hockey player, were killed Thursday night in New Jersey after being struck by a vehicle while biking around 8:30 p.m. local time.

The alleged driver of the vehicle reportedly was taken into police custody, and charged with two counts of death by auto. The authorities believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the horrific crash.

Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29. The NHL star also leaves behind a wife and two young kids.

Tributes pour in for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother.

Hockey fans were left in a state of shock waking up to the news early Friday morning, and X was quickly flooded with emotional tributes honoring the American-born hockey star and his brother.

Check out some of the tributes below.

As I said in the piece about Johnny and Matthew dying, this tragedy is about a lot more than hockey. It's about a hell of a lot more than hockey.

The Gaudreau family has suffered the kind of heartbreaking event no words can ever describe. Their parents lost two sons, their sister - who is scheduled to get married today - lost her brothers, Johnny's wife lost her husband and Johnny's kids lost their fathers.

If all anyone is talking about is hockey, then they're missing the point. Hockey is far down the list of priorities today. Lives have been shattered and might never be able to be able to be put back together.

Yet, we also have to acknowledge the incredible talent that Johnny was. He was the Hobey Baker Award Winner, a seven-time all-star and one of the best American-born players in the league. He was a very rare and special talent.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Gaudreau family. Do you have thoughts on who Gaudreau was as a player or person? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.